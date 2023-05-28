Lukashenko “urgently hospitalized in Moscow after meeting with Putin”

Belarusian President Lukashenko has been rushed to a Moscow clinic after meeting with his Russian colleague Putin. The news was reported on his Twitter profile by Valery Tsepkalo, former ambassador to the United States and husband of Veronika Tsepkalo, candidate against Lukashenko in 2020. “Currently, he remains under medical care at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital. Leading specialists have been mobilized to address his critical condition,” writes Tsepkalo.

“Blood purification procedures were carried out” and Lukashenko’s conditions were deemed so serious as to advise against the transfer. “The orchestrated efforts to rescue the Belarusian dictator are aimed at dispelling speculation about the Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning,” Tsekpalo explains, adding that regardless of whether he recovers or not, “doctors warn of the possibility of relapses”.

For this reason, says the Belarusian opponent, “as representatives of the Democratic Forum of the Republic of Belarus, we strongly urge Western leaders to convene a strategic session in the coming days to discuss the “Elections” initiative and other measures to be taken to ensure the transition period” because “the holding of elections at such a critical moment will not only help restore law and order in the future Belarus, but will also lay the foundations for stabilizing the situation on the borders of the European Union and the world ”.

The illness

“I had an adenovirus, I won’t die, don’t worry.” So a few days ago Lukashenko expressed himself while he was attending a government meeting. A staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 68-year-old Belarusian president said he had been ill with adenovirus, a common virus that carries colds and flu. It was reported by Ukranska Pravda, taking over the Belarusian state agency Belta.