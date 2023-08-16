The Spanish Police released four women forced into prostitutionin an operation with five detainees from a network accused of recruiting women in Colombia to sexually exploit them in Spain.

As reported by the Police on Wednesday, these women were released in brothels of the town of Blanes, Girona (northeast) and two of the detainees, two women considered ringleaders of the network, entered pretrial detention.

The victims were youngin need” who were hooked in their country with the promise of a better life in Spain, although they eventually ended up working as prostitutes, he said in a statement.

The investigation began in May of last year, after detecting the Police that the victims were recruited by the ex-husband of one of the considered leaders of the network, who provided documentation and money necessary to simulate a tourist trip to Spain.

Once in the country, the women were transferred to brothels where they had to settle a supposed debt with the organization, in houses managed by women, called “mommies”, where they were controlled with surveillance cameras.

The network “also made significant profits by supplying cocaine to customers who demanded it” and laundered the proceeds at a bar and a grocery store in Blanes run by one of the alleged ringleaders, according to the Police.

The agents intervened in various searches 3,000 euros in cash21 doses of cocaine, luxury watches, various computer devices and abundant documentation.

The investigation, which culminated in the dismantling of the criminal organization, began in May 2022, after the agents learned of the existence of a network dedicated to capturing young women in vulnerable situations, mainly in Colombia. In a statement, the National Police specified that the victims were women who were experiencing economic needs..

