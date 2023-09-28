Creative Assembly announced the possibility of having to carry out a series of layoffs following cancellation of Hyenasthe shooter that the development team was working on on behalf of SEGA, who decided to stop the project.

“We have made the very difficult decision to launch a consultation on any redundancies at our UK offices due to the cancellation of Hyenas,” reads a message from the studio. “This unfortunately could lead to redundancies.”

“We fully understand that this could have a significant impact on our employees, whether or not they are directly affected by these decisions, and we are sincerely sorry for this. We have always tried to operate as a people-first practice: this is of one of our core values.”

“As we navigate this difficult journey, we will prioritize supporting our people every step of the way. We will work to ensure that those at risk of redundancy are redeployed where possible to minimize job losses.”