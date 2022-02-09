In Italy, the first experimental hydrogen railway line will be placed on Terni-Sulmona, in Abruzzo. This was stated by the managing director of RFI, Vera Fiorani, during a hearing in the public works commission of the Senate on the strategic document of railway mobility.

“We were asked to build a hydrogen line and in Abruzzo, between Sulmona and Terni, we were also given the resources to be able to build it. We as a network have made an analysis of the railway lines that today could have a vocation to transit hydrogen, this work has led to the identification of about two thousand kilometers of railway lines that could have an adequate transformation to hydrogen. I speak of an adequate vocation because even many elements of the regulatory framework for the functioning of hydrogen structures, including safety ones, are not defined. This first experience on Terni-Sulmona will serve the various subjects, who are not a few, to focus on all the aspects that will be regulated: what will be the role of the manager of the railway infrastructure, such as that of the railway company, what the role of the ‘Railway Safety Agency, how production will be treated, such as transmission and so on»Said Fiorani as reported by the Sole 24 Ore.

In essence, the willingness to test the first hydrogen line is full and not questioned. What is missing, of course, is the well-defined regulation to expand the network in the future. Precisely for this reason, the Terni-Sulmona line will lead the way, finding the most difficult points for construction and management.