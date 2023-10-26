Blizz Primatist Hybridan innovative car with an engine electric/hydrogen hybridachieved new records under the guidance of Gianmaria Aghem and his Italian team. During a period between September 30 and October 5, the single-seater established 8 record world of speed, duration and distance at the Nardò Technical Center, demonstrating the potential of hybrid technology. This second version of the vehicle introduced innovations that allow the use ofelectric energy stored in batteries or produced by hydrogen, or both sources.

Record speed, duration and distance of hydrogen cars

After the records of 2021 the single-seater Blizz Primatist it has been updated with a new engine electric/hydrogen hybrid to obtain further records on the Nardò track in Puglia.

Gianmaria Aghem achieved 8 world records with the Blizz Primatist Hybrid on the Nardò track

The single-seater has set 8 world records speed, duration and distance in category A Group XI, divided into Class 1 (up to 500 kg effective) e Class 2 (over 500 kg effective), using a hybrid electric/hydrogen engine. These records are currently awaiting approval by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

In Category XI Class 1 (up to 500 kg effective):

10 miles in 04:10.396 with an average speed of 231.38 km/h

100 km in 24:21.641 with an average speed of 246.29 km/h

100 miles in 38:49.207 with an average speed of 248.74 km/h

Travel of 243 km in 1 hour

In Category XI Class 2 (from 500 Kg to 1,000 Kg effective, with the addition of ballast):

10 miles in 05:43.327 with an average speed of 168.75 km/h

100 km in 32:14.459 with an average speed of 186.09 km/h

100 miles in 49:41.532 with an average speed of 194.32 km/h

Travel of 189 km in 1 hour.

Blizz Primatist Hybrid has set speed, duration and distance records

Electric/hydrogen single-seater Blizz Primatist

The Blizz Primatist electric/hydrogen single-seater was designed by Gianmaria Aghem in collaboration with Carbonteam Srl And Podium Engineering Srl. In the process, they contributed Outline Srl (BLIZZ TIMING Srl), TÜV Rheinland Italia Srl, Leonardo Srl (Gruppo Test Industry Srl), e Banca Galileo Spa. The innovative startup Fast Forward Srl has played an important role in the field of fuel cells.

Blizz Primatist Hybrid single-seater

The design goal was lightness to fit into class 1 (under 500 kg), with the use of ballasts for class 2 (over 500 kg). The engine, light (20 kg) and powerful (over 200 peak HP), has been optimized for records. The battery pack contains 2,688 lithium ion cellsmanaged by a successful algorithm in Formula 1.

Blizz Primatist Hybrid cockpit

The vehicle can use theenergy from batteries or hydrogengenerating electric current from the latter through fuel cells proton exchange membrane, emitting only water and heat.

Photo Blizz Primatist Hybrid on the Nardò track

Blizz Primatist project video

The prototype was created by Carbonteam in collaboration with the Polytechnic of Turin and Podium Engineering of Pont-Saint-Martin

Read also:

👉 Blizz Primatist electric car speed record

👉 The history of the records that were held on the Nardò circuit

👉 The fastest electric cars in the world,

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK