According to Radio New Zealand, Auckland Emergency Management reported that there were exoduses, and firefighters helped residents lay plastic over damaged roofs and treat other minor property damage in east Auckland.

Most of the distress calls were related to roofs falling or being damaged, trees falling on houses, trees falling on power lines, and the Fire and Emergency Department did not receive reports of anyone being trapped or injured.

Most of the damage reports have been from homes on about 11th Street from Gulflands to East Tamaki, said David McKeown, Fire and Emergency Incident Superintendent.

During the past weeks, New Zealand has been exposed to intermittent hurricanes and torrential floods. At least 11 people were killed and thousands evacuated, in what was described as the “most dangerous weather event” in New Zealand this century.

Next predictions

Environmental expert, Dr. Domit Kamel, head of the Global Environment Party (an association for environmental awareness based in Beirut), tells Sky News Arabia the reasons for this bad climate in New Zealand, and the expectations for the coming days:

The damage to homes and trees, and although the exact degree of hurricane strength has not been determined, these damages are evidence of speed and strength.

Of course, trees falling so heavily have catastrophic repercussions; because it mostly falls on buildings and electricity networks; Which leads to power outages for thousands of families.

This region is witnessing a wave of unusual thunderstorms due to the presence of greenhouse gases as a result of the high levels of pollution.

Thunderbolts accompany this type of hurricane, which is common in places that are exposed to high levels of pollution.

During the next 24 hours, several matters related to the hurricane will appear more, represented in its transformation, direction, degree of strength, and its ability to destroy.

Certainly, the hurricane is being monitored in several countries in order to determine its path and deal with its repercussions.

It is expected that there will be repercussions associated with the hurricane, represented by floods, which will represent another crisis due to the lack of infrastructure that is qualified for the amounts of precipitation.

In light of these severe changes, it is necessary to establish drainage networks capable of absorbing the amounts of rain, as part of other projects to adapt to climate changes.

In light of climate changes, it is expected that the amount of precipitation will increase by 5 times more than the usual amounts, which requires the development of network capacity.

expected ferocity

A study published in the journal Science Advances on Friday found that changes in air patterns as the world warms will likely push more, more vicious hurricanes toward the US coasts and eastern bays.

The study relied on research into the direction of future currents of storms more deeply than previous research, with a focus on where storms will head rather than their size or frequency.

It concluded that increased warming in the eastern equatorial Pacific would spread through the atmosphere to push storms in the Atlantic Ocean east toward the southeastern coast of the United States and north into the Gulf of Mexico, with the Florida peninsula expected to see the greatest increase in risk.