New cars, new techniques, new challenges. Before a car brand puts a model or engine on the market, it is extensively tested. This must at least get through the warranty period and preferably the first lease term without any problems. In many cases, these cars are used young and sold again with a dealer warranty. So that should be fine, right?

According to Kassa, that is not the case. They have built a huge case against Stellantis. At least, they called on all people with a Stellantis with PureTech engine to email if they encountered problems with the timing chain. And there were quite a few. They were able to do it no less than twice fill a show. Stellantis didn’t respond, until now! Because they responded.

Amber does this in a conversation with Jeroen Maas, the PR manager of Stellantis Netherlands. Those are of course the nicer ones cringy conversations, like you just ran over a cat on the first date on the way to the restaurant and you’re worried about your wheel arches.

Cashier must of course make a nice item and stand firm, the PR manager cannot comment on specific cases and cannot offer everyone a new car for free.

What follows is a conversation in which Amber hopes to get a confession, promise and get well soon. Of course it won’t come.

And then it is of course time for the necessary Autoblog Nuance paragraphs. Do they have a point at Kassa? Should Stellantis be dealt with harshly? Well, if demonstrable maintenance has been carried out in accordance with the regulations and the part fails within the set period, there is a right to leniency or warranty. And actually, that’s what Stellantis’ PR manager seems to say several times as well.

What we do question is how one can request leniency. This must be done through the dealer. Yes, that is exactly the dealer who charged 1,000 to 1,500 euros for a repair that should not be necessary at all with a car of that age with that mileage. Perhaps the idea is to give a few trainees a telephone and receive all complaints from the importer. Then they can clearly map out the situation.

Numbers?

Finally, we do miss numbers. A lot of numbers. Because the EB engine from Stellantis is supplied in countless different models. This concerns tens of thousands of cars per year in the Netherlands, if not more. Suppose Kassa has 1,000 cases and it concerns 250,000 cars.

Then it is still bad and very annoying for those consumers, but then the margin of error is still quite small. If Kassa has received 50,000 e-mails and 100,000 cars have been sold with that engine, the margin of error is enormous.

Anyway, the automotive equivalent of First Dates can be viewed below:

