At least one death related to the hurricane was recorded after a motorcyclist died in the US state of Maine after a tree fell on his bike, local media reported..

The US National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletins that Lee is moving north after arriving on land on Long Island, a small island southwest of Halifax, on Saturday. Meteorologists said that the hurricane, which is still strong, is carrying winds that reach a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour and may increase..

The hurricane caused flooding on the coast and heavy rains on parts of the Maine coast and Atlantic Canada.

In the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, electricity was cut off for about 120,000 people on Saturday after falling trees due to strong winds cut power lines. In the neighboring province of New Brunswick, nearly 20,000 people suffered from power outages.

In a precautionary measure, the administration of US President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the states of Maine and Massachusetts, which means providing federal assistance to them..

Lee continued to move as a major hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean for more than a week, briefly threatening Bermuda but without causing damage to any people on land..