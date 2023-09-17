Gagin: the eastern regions of Ukraine are faced with a humanitarian catastrophe

Residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine are faced with a humanitarian catastrophe due to the indifferent attitude of the authorities. About it stated Adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin, in a conversation with Ura.ru.

He emphasized that the standard of living in the country has decreased significantly. According to Gagin, the Ukrainian government is indifferent to the fate of people in the front-line territories.

He noted that Ukrainians are used as consumables, clarifying that first of all, residents of the eastern part of the country are sent for mobilization. “To some extent, we associate this with the genocide of eastern Ukrainians, because Russians live there. The current regime divides them into third-class Ukrainians,” Gagin said.

Earlier, an adviser to the acting head of the DPR doubted Kyiv’s ability to carry out additional mobilization to the desired extent. He pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities want to mobilize three million citizens, but during the general mobilization they were unable to recruit the required number of people.