The CDU and FDP would like to facilitate the hunt for wolves in Hesse. But it is very well protected nationally and internationally. The accusation of populism is in the air.

Can lean back: The desire of the CDU and FDP to hunt the wolf more will probably not be able to be implemented. Image: Lando Hass

Dhe wolf has become a central topic in the Hessian election campaign. Prime Minister Boris Rhein announced during the most recent CDU party conference last week that Isegrim should be easier to hunt in the future. But that is hardly possible, because the animals are strictly protected due to national and international agreements. The Bund für Umwelt- und Naturschutz (BUND) Hessen considers such campaign demands to be populism. The FDP, in turn, also wants to regulate the shooting of wolves in hunting law – so that the necessary special permits can be issued with legal certainty.

“The wolf is an impressive animal, but not near our houses,” the Prime Minister called out to the delegates and demanded: “Hunt now instead of regretting later.” Rhein announced that he wanted to include the wolf in the hunting law and an initiative at European level Start level to relax the protection status of the animal. Stefan Naas, the FDP’s top candidate, had also declared that he wanted to hunt the wolf so that it “didn’t trot through the Hessian villages and small towns”.