adequate inflation rate
The idea that central banks should set an inflation target above 2% has long been supported by many economists, including former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard. The idea stuck even in the midst of efforts to bring down inflation. With new data, the inflation cap of 2%, the US Federal Reserve’s current target, appears to have gained strength. In the United Kingdom, the core inflation rate rose to 7.1% in May. In the eurozone, core inflation remained at around 5%.
The US fared only slightly better, with core inflation above 4.5%. There is some possibility that the United States will experience a perfect “soft landing”. But it is hard to imagine this possibility for the eurozone and the United Kingdom. Most UK mortgages are floating rates, meaning that any sharp upward pressure on interest rates from the Bank of England could crush the housing market. After the pandemic, inflation rates rose sharply in many countries for a variety of reasons, such as loose monetary and fiscal policy, energy price shocks, and others. Much of this policy overreach was wrong, as Lawrence Summers pointed out at the time.
The most important point is that during a crisis, the risk of overreacting is real. This fact should change the calculus of the optimal inflation target. For too long, the focus has been on the risk of a low reaction, as when the US had little monetary and fiscal stimulus in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. This perception was short-sighted, so these commentators wanted an inflation target of 4%, for example. For example, to limit the possibility of a shortage in aggregate demand in the future.
Imagine the United States followed this advice and entered 2019 with an inflation target of 4%. If the same pandemic had struck, and the same monetary and financial responses had been thought through, how could things have been different? One possibility is that there could have been concerns about an overreaction, with inflation already high at 4%, and less could have been done on the monetary and fiscal side. However, even under the best of scenarios, it is likely that eventually inflation rates will be at least as high as they are in the current situation, given that the US was starting at a higher core inflation rate. More realistically, there may have been an equally strong monetary and fiscal response.
Back then, advocates of expansion thought it would close the output gap rather than boost prices, and neither markets nor most economists expected anything like the resulting rates of inflation. It is likely that these same misconceptions were prevalent at the starting point of the 4% inflation rate. So, rather than having inflation in its current range, it could have been many percentage points higher. At the same time, subsequent dilemmas for central banks could have been more difficult, and higher inflation would have hurt real wages more. From the current standpoint, it is difficult to say whether an overreaction or underreaction to the next crisis is more likely. But it is increasingly clear that inflation remains politically unpopular.
For example, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s chances of re-election depend largely on the Bank of England controlling inflation. He has even pledged to cut the inflation rate in half, just as President Joe Biden’s nominees for the Federal Reserve have pledged to control inflation. Can a fixed inflation rate of 4% not achieve political stability?
A party defending the 4% target might be vulnerable to an opposition party pledging a lower target, or a populist party pledging a fictitious “free lunch” that would eliminate inflation altogether. When an inflation target of 4% was first proposed, these political risks seemed far less plausible than they do today. The “liquidity trap” arguments at 4% inflation are complex, and I strongly believe that they do not win politically, given the unpopularity of inflation. For better or worse, this is no longer a world in which elites can simply do what they think is best, without significant public support.
There may be ways to improve the central bank’s current mandate, but moving to an inflation target of 4% is not among them. It has always been a fantasy that such policies would provide an extra layer of protection. Instead, the past few years represent yet another example of a long-standing truth: It is very easy for government policies to create hyperinflation, but it is very difficult for them to control inflation.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
* Professor of Economics at George Mason University
