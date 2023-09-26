Hunter Biden, son of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, sued Rudy Giuliani this Tuesday, former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, for allegedly disseminating and manipulating private information that was hacked into his computer.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles (California) and is also directed against Robert Costello, former attorney general and Giuliani’s lawyer, local media reported.

The court document accuses Giuliani and Costello of having been most responsible for the “total annihilation” of Hunter Biden’s digital privacy.

“Over the past several months and even years, Defendants have spent an extraordinary amount of time and energy searching, hacking, altering, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data provided to them that was stolen.” , the lawsuit states.

Since the 2020 election campaign, Giuliani, Trump and other Republicans have spread information on alleged corrupt businesses of Biden’s son what would have been stolen from a computer he left at a repair shop in Delaware.

Hunter Biden argues in the lawsuit that the released data was “manipulated and altered” before it reached Giuliani, who released it to the press.

President Biden’s alleged relationship with his son’s alleged corrupt businesses is the result of an investigation by Republicans in the Lower Housewho want to carry out a political trial against the president.

For Democrats, impeachment is an “absurd” tool by conservatives to “distract” attention from Trump’s growing problems.

