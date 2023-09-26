Despite the constant care of the doctors in Udine, there was nothing that could be done for Cristian Menia: he was only 38 years old

The funeral of Cristian Menia, the 38-year-old chef who suddenly fell ill about 10 days ago while working in a hotel in Lignano Sabbiadoro. Hospitalized in Udine hospital, he passed away forever on Sunday. The pain of his family, friends and everyone who knew him is enormous.

A huge void is what Cristian, a young man alone, has left 38 years old who felt ill about ten days ago while working.

Cristian Menia, originally from Sappadaa small Friulian municipality in the province of Udine, was about to end the summer season in the hotel in Lignano Sabbiadoro where he had been working as a chef for about 10 years now.

Suddenly, just as he was cooking, he accused a illness and fell to the ground, never to get up again.

THE colleagues who were with him immediately launched the alarm and the intervention of rescuers on site was requested. The latter transported him urgently to the hospital of Udine, where he remained hospitalized for days in the intensive care unit, before passing away forever.

The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation on the death of the 38-year-old and ordered a autopsy examinationwith the aim of clarifying the causes of death.

The pain for the death of Cristian Menia

The family was then able to proceed with the organization of the funeral rite and burial. Funeral which was celebrated in the early afternoon today, Tuesday 26 September, in the church of S. Osvaldo in Cima Sappada.

Lots of i condolence messages and closeness received from Cristian’s family in recent days. Some of which also came from prominent figures in local politics, such as that of the mayor of Sappada Manuel Piller Hoffer.

The message with which is touching Stephenone of Cristian’s brothers, wanted to thank all for the affection and closeness shown. Here are his words: