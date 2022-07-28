Hunt: Showdown is enriched today by the biggest event ever seen in the game so far, with the launch of Snake Moonwhich brings with it many new features including new gameplay, history, a new Legendary Hunter and much more.

The Serpent Moon event brings a supernatural infestation of snakes in the Bayou to the game world. until 25 September. These deadly reptiles appear in their lairs throughout the Bayou and players must capture and sacrifice them on altars if they can.

Hunt: Showdown, a screenshot from the Serpent Moon event

These creatures are in fact able to attack the Hunters if you cause too much noise, which prompts you to choose between a more aggressive approach, able to guarantee greater rewards, or a more stealth one which leads to a more likely survival.

Hunters will be able to equip three new ones Traits of the Event to facilitate hunting. “Beastface” reduces the reaction range of snakes and allows players to get close. “Serpent” increases the distance from which sacrifices can be made and “Poison Sense” will identify poisoned players in the vicinity when using Dark Sight. Players will be rewarded for investigating event clues and rifts, eliminating bosses, and more.

Weapons and Blood Connections are just some of the rewards from the event, which continues the narrative of the previous “Traitor’s Moon” event. After the events in the Bayou, the audiobooks will be posted on the most popular streaming sites and on Hunt: Showdown social accounts so that even fans can learn about the story.

All players who take part in the Serpent Moon event will be able to play as the new Legendary Hunter “The Viper”. For the first time on Hunt, this unique character will visually evolve over and over as players progress through the event.





Hunt: Showdown, an image of the bayou in Moon of the Snakes

The number of evolutionary levels of La Vipera will depend on the path chosen by the player. A new battle pass system, “Golden Path”, will allow players to choose between different paths: free, standard and premium.

The free option offers two tiers to advance The Viper, as well as the opportunity to earn Weapons and Blood Links during the event. The standard Golden Path Battle Pass provides everything in the free option, four additional levels of The Viper evolution, more Weapons and rewards to unlock, and a refund of the Blood Links. The premium tier offers it all: the standard Golden Path battle pass plus 3000 event points to speed up with progression. Whichever path they choose, players will have two new guaranteed weapons: the Romero 77 Alamo Coluber shotgun and the Sparks Snakebite Pistol!

In any case, all players can earn up to 11 rewards during the 60 days of the Snake Moon. Up for grabs are Boosts, Blood Links and Weapons, including the Antosha Caldwell Conversion Chain Gun and the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer Lucidus. Players who choose to play with the standard and premium Golden Path Battle Pass will be able to unlock 17 additional rewards, including the new Protective Snake Oil and Winfield M1873 Slither Shotgun.

In addition to the Serpent Moon event, a bundle Moon of the Serpents which includes “They Came from Salem” and the new DLC The Prophetess: when players take on the role of these Hunters they will benefit from an increase in event points, as well as new Legendary Weapons. Players can receive an additional boost with three new Event Traits that can be accumulated with the activation of Mr. Chary’s new contracts.