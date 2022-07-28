The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the floods and torrential rains that struck areas in the southwest of the country, killing hundreds of people, evacuating tens of thousands, and causing severe damage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government and the friendly Pakistani people, and to the families and relatives of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.