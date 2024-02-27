Dennis Schröder led the Brooklyn Nets to their first win in the NBA since parting ways with coach Jacque Vaugh. The world champion captain played particularly well in the first half in the safe 111:86 win against the Memphis Grizzlies and in the end recorded the best result of the game with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds. “If we play at the highest level, things are going very well for us,” Schröder said on US television before the break. Interim coach Kevin Ollie praised his team's teamwork. “When we share the ball, we are difficult to stop,” he said.