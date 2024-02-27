Basketball: Schröder leads Nets to their first win since the coaching change
Dennis Schröder led the Brooklyn Nets to their first win in the NBA since parting ways with coach Jacque Vaugh. The world champion captain played particularly well in the first half in the safe 111:86 win against the Memphis Grizzlies and in the end recorded the best result of the game with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds. “If we play at the highest level, things are going very well for us,” Schröder said on US television before the break. Interim coach Kevin Ollie praised his team's teamwork. “When we share the ball, we are difficult to stop,” he said.
Isaiah Hartenstein also won with the ambitious New York Knicks, but had to tremble for a long time in a game that ended up being dramatic. Only a basket from Josh Hart gave the decisive lead at 113:111 against the Detroit Pistons. Both teams had previously allowed themselves to lose the ball in the final seconds, Hart then scored with 2.8 seconds on the clock and then converted a free throw. With 35 points and 12 assists, Jalen Brunson was the Knicks' best man, Hartenstein had eight rebounds and six points.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl scores, Oilers end dry spell
After three bankruptcies in a row, the Edmonton Oilers have ended their drought in the NHL thanks to Leon Draisaitl. The German ice hockey star scored his 29th goal of the season in the Canadians' 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. If the national striker scores another goal, he will reach the 30-goal mark for the sixth time in a row in the main round.
Draisaitl scored in the power play to make it 2-2 (36th), the 28-year-old scored the 3-2 through Evan Bouchard (42nd), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (57th) made the final score. After their 34th win in their 56th game of the season, the Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 70 points and are on course for the play-offs. The success was valuable, the Kings (68), previously tied on points, are in fourth place.
Philipp Grubauer was also successful and played a significant role in the Seattle Kraken's 4-3 win after a penalty shootout against the Boston Bruins. Goalie Grubauer (32), 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals, fended off 29 shots and made the decision in the shootout with a save against David Pastrnak.
The Kraken are now in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 61 points. More wins are needed to make it into the play-offs.
Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick finds the social developments in the USA in recent years to be “brutally frustrating”. Everyday racism and prejudice against individual population groups have reached a level “that I did not expect,” said the former NFL star in an interview with GQ Germany: “Numerous efforts have been made to make the situation even worse and progress has been made.” that have been made, to be undone.”
Kaepernick has played a pioneering role in the fight against racism, injustice and police violence for years. The playmaker was the first NFL professional to kneel in protest while the US national anthem was playing before a game in preparation for the 2016/17 season. Kaepernick thus became a face of the global Black Lives Matter movement.
“We managed to get so many people to stand up and say that things can’t go on like this. That so many people are becoming aware of this problem – and at the same time the problem is getting even bigger. That worries me a lot,” emphasized the 36-year-old, who became persona non grata in the NFL due to his protest.
There was a feeling of optimism, “that everything is moving in the right direction, that something can actually change now and that we are all moving towards a better future. But at the same time, 2022 was the year in which the most people were killed by police officers – in US history. So the situation got worse.”
Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012/13 season, lost his contract in 2017 as a result of his protest. Since then, the quarterback has been waiting for a comeback in the NFL. The then US President Donald Trump, among others, condemned and denigrated the rebellious stars.
Kaepernick emphasized that his ultimate goal is to “improve the lives of the people around me and the entire Black community.” “It’s not always the easiest path that I take, but it clearly sets the direction.”
