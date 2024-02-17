Budapest (agencies)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced to a number of his supporters yesterday that the Hungarian Parliament can ratify Sweden's request to join NATO when it holds the first session of the spring parliamentary session later this month.

“It is good news that our dispute with Sweden will be settled soon,” Orban said, adding, “We are moving toward the fact that at the beginning of the spring parliamentary sessions, we will be able to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO.”