Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, said yesterday that “the continuation of the status quo poses a major threat to the unity of Libya.”

This came in a statement published by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya on its website, on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the February 17 Revolution.

Batelli considered in the statement that “the continuation of the current situation constitutes a major threat to the unity of Libya,” adding that “it is necessary for the Libyan leaders to bear their responsibility and for their decisions and actions to be held accountable, as they directly affect the lives of the Libyan people.”

Batelli called on the Libyans to come together “on a unified word in order to settle all the politically disputed issues and agree on a way forward towards building a strong and united Libya.”

He also reiterated “the commitment of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to stand by the Libyan people in their quest to achieve peace and justice, establish legitimate institutions, and adopt comprehensive good governance for all.”

Last Thursday, Batelli said during his briefing before the Security Council: “It appears that the main institutional parties are unwilling to resolve politically controversial issues, to pave the way for the long-awaited elections in the country.”