AWhen Viktor Orbán gave his keynote speech in Bad Tuschnad (Băile Tușnad, Hungarian: Tusnafördö) in Transylvania, there was, as so often, a controversial response. The government in Bucharest, already annoyed by the regular Hungarian event on Romanian territory, summoned the ambassador to give him his opinion on some condescending words by Orbán. The Hungarian representative was also summoned to Slovakia, because they did not want to be seen there as part of Hungary that had been “snatched away” in 1920. And in Prague, Prime Minister Petr Fiala himself immediately said what he thought of Orbán’s comment that the Czechs had fallen from the ranks of the EU countries that insisted on sovereignty.

Now some of Orbán’s followers think that the Eklats are actually a minor matter and that one should rather consider what thoughts he has expressed over the course of time. “Regardless of (. . .) who likes it or who is struck by the prime minister’s words, they are inevitable if we are to understand anything of the chaos that the world around us has become,” it said in a commentary in the newspaper “Magyar Nemzet”, mouthpiece of Hungary’s national-conservative governing party Fidesz.