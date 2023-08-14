Cristiano Ronaldo and Brozovic score with Urbano Cairo: Al-Nassr makes his debut on LA7

Cristiano Ronaldo could only be the most awaited protagonist of the Roshn Saudi League debut on La7, the Saudi football league broadcast for the next two seasons on Cairo Communication TV. The challenge of the first day which will see theAl-Nassr of the Portuguese champion engaged in the home ofAl-Ettifaqat the “Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium” in Dammam, will be broadcast live tonight at 8pm on La7d (digital terrestrial channel 29) and in simulcast on La7.it and delayed at 11.15pm on La7.

By the sports editorial staff of TgLa7, le commentary of matches will be entrusted to Paolo Pellacani and Francesco Izzi, while the pre-match study, conducted by Cristina Fantoni starting at 7.30pm, will accompany viewers to kick-off through comments, analyzes and filmed contributions. From the second match of August 18thcommentaries and comments will be enriched by the technical voice of the former Inter and Tottenham player and now coach Paul Tramezzani.

Al-Nassr are one of the big favorites for the title: beyond CR7in fact, can count on the former Inter Marcelo Brozovicas well as champions from top European clubs such as Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles. Opposite you will find theAl-Ettifaq trained by Steven Gerrardlegend of Liverpool, where the former captain also came from Jordan Henderson. Another important purchase, the former Lyon Moussa Dembele.

See also Sports programming for this Monday, March 21 Read also



Spalletti pole National, but there is the ‘grain‘ Naples. Mancini: 40 million from Arabia

Benzema and Milinkovic-Savic in the next matches on LA7

La7 will propose – exclusively for Italy – the best match of each round of the Saudi Arabian championship which is securing a leading role in world football thanks to the continuous arrival of top players. Al-Nassr’s second match against Al-Taawoun on Friday 18 August was also broadcast on La7.

Thursday 24 will instead be the turn of the reigning champions Al-Ittihad: the team of Karim Benzema (last Ballon d’Or), Fabinho, Jota and N’Golo Kante will be opposite toAl-Riyahd.

The programming of La7 will then continue with two challenges from Al-Hilal by Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly (ex Lazio and Naples): Monday 28 August against Al-Ettifaq and on Friday 1st September againstAl-Ittihad.

All meetings will be broadcast live at 8pm on La7d (and in streaming on La7.it), introduced by the pre-match studio from 7.30pm, and deferred in second evening on La7.

Palio di Siena live on La7: day, time and commentary (by Pierluigi Pardo)

A popular festival and a historical tradition whose origins are lost in the Middle Agescapable twice a year of keeping an entire city in suspense: it is the Palio of Siena, one of the most famous horse races in the world. The second appointment of 2023, the Palio dell’Assunta, will be broadcast in live on La7 and simulcast on La7.it on Wednesday 16 August from 4.45pm from the splendid setting of Piazza del Campo. A unique event of its kind, which promises entertainment like the Palio del Provenzano on 2 July last.

The commentary will be edited by Pierluigi Pardo and Giovanni Mazzini (profound connoisseur of Siena and its districts): together they will tell every moment of the event that intertwines passion and culture, rivalries and alliances. During the long live broadcast, viewers will be able to discover anecdotes and curiosities related to the Palio, thanks also to the services by Andrea Milluzzi. Furthermore, from the Sala del Mappamondo, inside the Palazzo Comunale, the correspondent Elena Testi will interview the personalities present to attend the event.

Read also



Lukaku market bomb: watch out Juventus, Big Rom will blow you away See also Volkswagen electric bus, ID.Buzz is about to arrive: here are the details

And with the trackside audio station it will be possible to hear the sounds from the stands and the voices of the jockeys on horseback to fully experience the enthralling atmosphere of the race, which will see 10 districts out of the total 17 as protagonists, chosen by lot according to a particular regulation that allows continuous rotation: Torre, Drago, Bruco, Pantera, Oca, Aquila, Porcupine, Tartuca, Chiocciola and Giraffe.

One of the absolute protagonists will be Giovanni Atzeni known as “Tittia”entered by right in the secular history of the event for being the first jockey to win 5 consecutive victories, the last one in the Palio del Provenzano held in July, with the Contrada della Selva.

The race, or “career”, includes three laps of Piazza del Campo overcoming treacherous points such as the narrow curve of San Martino, often the scene of clashes and falls: the horse that reaches the finish line first wins, even if “shaken”, i.e. without a jockey. Emotions waited for a whole year and concentrated in minutes and little more. The secret of the Palio di Siena is contained precisely in this contrast.

Subscribe to the newsletter

