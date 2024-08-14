A sad epilogue for the story that has as its protagonist the young woman NicoleThe girl had a bad accident in Rhodes when the motorbike driven by her boyfriend collided with a bus.

Unfortunately for her there was nothing that could be done.

Accident in Greece: a motorbike collides with a bus

Nicole Lorefice he was excited about the idea of ​​going on holiday in Greece together with his fiancéThe two had decided to spend some time on the island of Rhodes without taking into consideration what could have happened to them.

The two had arrived at their destination Monday 12th August, but not even 24 hours later they were involved in a terrible traffic accident. The motorbike they were travelling on actually collided with a buscausing serious injuries to the two boys.

Nicole was rushed to the hospital, even though her condition appeared visibly serious from the beginning. The doctors then decided to subject her to a emergency intervention, but shortly after acerebral hemorrhage of serious nature.

Nicole Dies At 19: Boyfriend Injured

Unfortunately the agony Nicole’s ended with the death of the girl who will now be subjected at the autopsy to understand more precisely the causes of death. Furthermore, until authorization is given, Nicole’s body cannot return to Italy for the funeral.

The 19-year-old’s boyfriend also suffered serious injuries, but fortunately his life is not in danger. Nicola therefore leaves this world in which he had the opportunity to live very little. The girl, originally from Victory, a small village in the province of Ragusa, he dealt with aesthetics and was really very good.

Needless to say, his loved ones and the entire community of Vittoria were shocked by his loss. After all, news about the death of innocent people and young people never pleases anyone. Condolences to the family.