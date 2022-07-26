After the French Grand Prix staged at the Paul Ricard over the weekend, the Circus will complete the rich month of July with four events before the usual summer break. F1, in fact, will head towards theHungary to race near Budapest at the Hungaroring, a round that, as usual, will end the first part of the championship by giving teams and riders a little rest before meeting up in Spa in Belgium at the end of August.

The victory at Le Castellet enabled a Max Verstappen to significantly lengthen in the world championship standings thanks to Charles Leclerc’s departure from the track. The reigning world champion has a 63-point advantage over the Monegasque, with Ferrari having to recover 82 points instead of Red Bull in the team rankings. With no penalties to be served on the starting grid on the horizon, however, the Scuderia di Maranello expects to dominate the Hungarian weekend to the point that team principal Mattia Binotto has targeted not only the victory, but even the double.

The Hungarian track should indeed enhance the characteristics of the Ferrari F1-75, very fast cornering and with excellent downforce. Red Bull will have no hunting ground to express its aerodynamic efficiency – there is only one straight and only one DRS zone – and for Verstappen and Perez, a damage containment weekend is expected, always ready, obviously, to take advantage of every favorable opportunity provided. from some unexpected.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 And NowTv, TV8 will ensure the transmission in deferred Qualifying and Race. FormulaPassion.it as always, it will offer the textual chronicle of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Both F3 and F2 will be protagonists this weekend. Below are the details of the programming and the characteristics of the circuit.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2022, the program and the TV schedules

Friday 29th July

09:30 F3 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

10:40 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

14:00 F1 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:30 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

17:00 F1 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:30 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 30th July

11:00 F3 Race-1 (Sky Sport F1)

13:00 F1 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:00 F2 Race-1 (Sky Sport F1)

Sunday 31st July

10:05 F3 Race-2 (Sky Sport F1)

11:35 F2 Race-2 (Sky Sport F1)

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

F1 qualifying on Saturday 30 July delayed at 6.30pm

F1 race on Sunday 31 July delayed at 18:00

F1 GP Hungary circuit

Route: 4,381 km

Turns: 14 (8 to the right and 6 to the left)

DRS zones: 1

Revolutions: 70

Race distance: 306,630 km

Roll of honor Hungarian Grand Prix