“Molebsky triangle” in the Perm region was called the most mystical location in Russia

Domestic tourists who are fond of traveling to mystical places were listed the most mysterious locations in Russia. The rating was compiled by the publication “Moscow 24”.

So, one of the most mysterious places in the country, experts called the Moleb Triangle, located around the village of Molebka on the border of the Perm Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region. It is noted that the representatives of the Mansi people who previously lived in this territory performed ritual sacrifices, which is why the area is considered “bad”.

So, according to local legends, in an anomalous place, residents and guests of the region regularly see moving dark figures and luminous balls. “Locals say that groans and creaks are constantly heard here. Also, according to them, in this area a strange situation over time: it can slow down or accelerate by itself, ”the authors of the material said.

Teletskoye Lake in Altai is also considered to be a cursed place where evil spirits live. According to local legend, there is a “forest of the dead” – part of the army of Genghis Khan drowned in the reservoir, because of which at night you can hear the ringing of bells coming from the bottom of the lake, and see a strange glow above the water.

Another mystical location is the Dyatlov Pass in the Ivdelsky district of the Sverdlovsk region. In 1959, nine experienced tourists died on Mount Holatchakhl, and the cause of their death is still unknown – their bodies were found with severe injuries, some with little or no clothes, despite the winter. The walls of the tent were cut from the inside, and one of the participants in the campaign had no tongue and eyes.

“The history of the Dyatlov group is the loudest, but over the past hundred years, at least 27 people have died on this mountain, and all of them under circumstances that have not been fully clarified. In addition, in 1960-1961, nine more geologists died in air crashes over this place, ”the experts noted.

Also, inexplicable things happen on Lake Labynkyr in the Oymyakonsky ulus in the east of Yakutia, where the “Labynkyr devil” or the “Yakutian Loch Ness monster” was repeatedly seen living at the bottom of the reservoir. According to local residents, the monster not only steals deer, but also attacks people.

Previously, travelers were named the most popular attractions in the world, which, according to popular beliefs, are inhabited by spirits and ghosts. So, in the first place was the Raynham Hall estate in the county of Norfolk, Great Britain. The castle gained its fame thanks to photographs of the ghost of the “Brown Lady”, filmed in 1936.