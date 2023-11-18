In 2020, Vicki Baker’s house became a battlefield when a team of S.W.A.T. destroyed everything while chasing a fugitive. The case attracted attention in USA and now it has been announced that a federal court does not consider that the woman should be paid damages because the authorities had to use all force to resolve the confrontation.

The woman, who is a cancer survivor, is fighting a court battle to force a city of Texas to pay for the destruction of his house. But the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that compensation will not proceed because the use of armored vehicles, explosives and toxic gases were justified due to the situation.

Woman saw police destroy her home in Texas

Baker had a property in McKinney, Texas that I was thinking of selling. But on July 25, 2020, while only her daughter was in the house, a maintenance person her mother had hired two years earlier broke into the place with a 15-year-old teenager she had kidnapped.

The woman knew that the man had robbed the minor because she saw information on Facebook, so she allowed them to enter, but then she said she needed to go to the store and met with the police and with his mother, who shared the code so that the authorities could access his property.

The police surrounded the house until the captor, who was identified as Wesley Little, finally freed the teenager, but he refused to surrender because, as he stated, he was facing terminal cancer, so he did not want to go to prison to die.

Given the situation, a team S.W.A.T. He came in and started destroying everything, from the new fence Baker had put up to the walls, windows and roof. They also fired dozens of tear gas canisters and even a bomb that blew up the garage door. The police He said that it was all a strategy to confuse the target and capture him. However, Little had already committed suicide when they finally entered the house.

As expected, most of Baker’s belongings were destroyed, as they were filled with tear gas. His daughter’s dog that was in the house became blind, deaf and so sick that they finally decided to put it down.

Although the property was insured, the policy excluded damage caused by the government, so the woman decided to file a property damage claim with the city. But the officials refused to pay, claiming that the police has qualified immunity. His next step was to sue the city with the help of the Institute for Justice, and according to his attorneys, although authorities have the right to seize the property, Baker should receive fair compensation.

Vicki Baker is suing the city Photo: Institute for Justice

The city then offered to pay the full amount of damages, but Baker’s team refused to settle unless they changed their policy so that homeowners would not have to file lawsuits for compensation in the future.

A federal judge ultimately agreed that Baker should be compensated and a jury awarded her $59,656 in damages, but the city appealed shortly thereafter and the Fifth Circuit overturned the ruling because the eminent domain clause does not require compensation for damaged property. or destroyed when it was necessary for agents to act in an emergency.

However, according to authorities, the woman will receive her payment because she won her first court case under the Constitution of the United States. USA and of Texasso the appeals court reversal only applies to your claim so other people don’t have to go through the same thing.

Now the Justice Institute lawyers representing Baker have requested a new hearing and are going to appeal the court’s decision.