Reuters: Typhoon Saola cancels hundreds of flights in Guangdong and Hong Kong

Hundreds of flights were canceled in China’s Guangdong province and Hong Kong due to the approach of Typhoon Saola, which formed east of the Philippines. This is reported Reuters.

Because of the powerful elements, airports canceled hundreds of flights, and trains in Guangdong were suspended until Saturday evening. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge was closed. And Hong Kong is expecting water levels to rise by Saturday.

In addition, the authorities have decided to close schools in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Due to hurricane warnings, residents began to buy food, queues formed in stores.

Meteorologists have suggested that the typhoon could hit the coast on Friday evening or Saturday morning. The wind at Saola reaches 200 kilometers per hour. A typhoon could be the strongest for Guangdong since 1949.

Earlier it became known that the powerful Hurricane Idalia, which hit the coast of Florida in late August, could lead to record economic damage to the United States.