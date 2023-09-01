The third day of Serie A is approaching. We recommend eleven potential protagonists chosen through the FantaGOAT algorithm

Nicolas Cariglia

The third day at Fantasy Football is a real unknown: it starts with the transfer market still open and ends with the transfer market closed. Ballots and last-minute transfers make it more difficult for the fantasy coaches. In this particular scenario, the FantaGOAT training algorithm comes in handy, an Artificial Intelligence that synthesizes 7000 variables per player per game within a single parameter: the Deployability of the day

goalkeepers — In the most inscrutable team in Italy for the Fantallenatori, Gasperini’s Atalanta, even among the goalkeepers there is a fixed ballot between Musso and Carnesecchi. For the moment, however, the starter is the Argentine, even if in the first two days he conceded 0.4 goals more than he should have, evaluating the PSxG-GA metric (post shot expected goals – goal against) thanks to which it is possible to understand how much a goalkeeper was able to thwart dangers that came from his own parts. For this day against Monza, yes Carnesecchi (Deployability 6.64) that Musso (6.46) are among the best goalkeepers of the day. See also The millionaire offer that Cruz Azul would make to sign Willian José

defenders — Atalanta again. Yes, because David Zappacosta (28 credits) hasn’t found the bonus yet despite making himself extremely dangerous in the opposing area: 4 shots against Frosinone, 0.4 xG recorded. The middle name of the typical day defense is that of Josh Doig (20 credits), who together with Ngonge is the player with the most shots made in Verona after two games. We close the department with a really unexpected name: Hassane Kamara (13 credits) of Udinese. Deployability of 6.13, he replaced Udogie in Sottil’s 3-5-2.

midfielders — D’Aversa’s surprising Lecce (4 points in two games against Lazio and Fiorentina) Streffeness (38 credits) is the player with the most shots made (6). Only five have done better than him in the first two days of Serie A. To be deployed against Salernitana. Even off the bench he can be dangerous Iling-Junior (10 credits) after the wonderful assist for Vlahovic in the match against Bologna. We quote cleaning (53 credits) also against the defense of Roma, who conceded only 30 xG (expectd goals) in the last championship, previously on a par with Napoli. We close the department with the best of the day for ‘Deployability’: Orsolini (43 credits) against Cagliari. See also Musetti, who fights with Taberner: wins in the third and reaches the quarters in Marrakech

strikers — In Udinese orphaned by Deulofeu (still out due to injury) and Beto (sold to Everton in the last few days), Sottil puts his trust in Lucca (20 credits) against Frosinone. The former Ajax player has an excellent matchday deployability (6.76). The middle name of the offensive trident is Laurientè (43 credits) in Verona – Sassuolo. With Berardi’s return, Sassuolo produces an average of 25% more. We close the training day with Thuram (53 credits), who can be asked for the first goal in Serie A against Fiorentina after two excellent performances topped off with an assist.

