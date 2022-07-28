About 400 campers had to leave a campsite in the south of France last night because of a forest fire. More than 350 hectares have gone up in flames.

Holidaymakers staying on the part of the Huttopia campsite in the Gorges du Verdon that had to be evacuated have been taken care of in the nearby village of Castellane, according to local media. Not all of the campsite was evacuated. The campsite is located near Nice.

The French newspaper Ouest France reports that the fire was reported yesterday in Rougon, a village in Provence. More than two hundred firefighters were deployed to fight the fire, which spread over difficult terrain. Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., the campers were taken to safety. Today it will be assessed whether the holidaymakers can return to the campsite.

A forest fire is also raging in Ardèche, a few hundred kilometers from Castellane. Despite the efforts of more than six hundred firefighters and five fire-fighting planes, 950 hectares have already burned down around the town of Aubenas, the French newspaper reports. Le Monde. In the vicinity of the tourist town of Vogüé, 350 people had to be evacuated, including 200 campers. Last night, according to the local authorities, the fire was largely under control.

Extreme drought

France is experiencing extreme drought this month. Forest fires raged in several regions. West of Bordeaux, several campsites were evacuated due to large forest fires that were only brought under control after almost two weeks. The fire brigade spoke of an ‘exceptional crisis’. It is unclear how last night’s wildfires started.

French firefighters spent weeks putting out major forest fires near Bordeaux. More than 3000 firefighters were deployed: