Poste, Del Fante collects a record quarter: revenues at 2.9 million, profit at + 44%

Poste Italiane, record quarter: revenues grow by 5.1%, profit to 469 million

Italian post closes on second quarter 2002 with revenues up 5.1% to 2.9 billion, a Net income up 44% to 469 million and an EBIT to 698 million (+ 62.7%). The results lead the entire semester to close with revenues of 5.865 billion (+ 3.2%) and a net profit of 964 million (+ 24.7%).

The half-year operating result is equal to 1.4 billion (+ 32.6%) record in history of the group, emphasizes the company. Post office expects an operating result at the end of 2022 equal to double the level of 2016 (1 billion), with a constant track record in response to every macroeconomic context.

Poste Italiane, Del Fante (CEO): “The numbers speak for themselves, solid performance across the board”

“We started the first half of the year once again in a very positive way, with strong increase in revenues and profitability compared to the same period of 2021 andEbit half-yearly group has reached a level record in history by Poste. The numbers speak for themselves: performance was solid across the board, constantly above pre-pandemic levels, despite the uncertainties of the macroeconomic context and the complexity of the historical period we are experiencing “, declared the number one of Italian post, Matteo Del Fantecommenting on the quarterly data of the group.

“We are at a good point in executing the 24SI Plus plan, which further consolidates our leadership as a platform company,” he explained. Del Fante, these important results achieved in the quarter allow us to look forward with optimism both for the rest of the year and as regards the medium-term growth prospects of our company “.

“Thanks to ours business model diversified, resilient and sustainable, we are proactively adapting to a changing macroeconomic context, constantly continuing on our path of growth of profitability with an Ebit which, in our forecasts this year will fully reach the targets of the 24SI Plus plan, doubling the operating result of 2016 “, continued the CEO of Poste.

“We are aware of the challenges that await us and we are ready to face them, strengthened by a solid industrial model and our historical experience in knowing how to face even the most difficult times. After the pandemic, Poste Italiane is a structurally more solid company in all its activities thanks to our anti-fragile approach, which has led us to achieve results in every macroeconomic context, generating sustainable returns for our shareholders “.” In light of a operational track record so large, Poste Italiane was able to distribute to its shareholders sustainable dividends and competitive equal to over 3.6 billion in the period 2016-2021 “, underlined Del Fante.

“Our proven track record in cost management gives us additional flexibility to reach and exceed our ambitions, Del Fante emphasized. solid results were achieved in financial services thanks to the strong contribution from proactive portfolio management and higher net interest income (NII) on a recurring basis, a performance supported by investments in tax credits and a favorable interest rate environment. The double-digit growth path of the operating result in the Payments and Mobile division continues, thanks to notable results in all product lines. Insurance services confirm their strong contribution to the Group’s operating result, with a resilient business in the Life and Non-Life business in continuous growth “.

Poste, Del Fante: “Our offer of electricity and gas is enjoying strong appreciation: over 10 thousand contracts signed”

“There mail, parcel and distribution division it proved resilient, despite the difficulties faced by all postal operators due to changes in consumer behavior and the reduction in their spending, driven by inflation, factors that affect parcel volumes. The positive operating result on a recurring basis was achieved through lower variable costs and effective cost management initiatives, ”she explained.

“We also begin to see a increasingly substantial contribution to revenues coming from our approach to diversification: thanks to Plurima and similar initiatives, we are accelerating our strategy to become a wide-ranging logistics operator “.

“I am also delighted to share with you that our offer of electricity and gas reserved for employees is enjoying strong appreciationwith over 10,000 signed contracts“, he concluded.” As always, I am proud of the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the people of Poste Italiane, who work tirelessly to help Italians in every part of the country to achieve their goals with a constant focus on innovation . “

