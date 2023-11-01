Hundreds of Palestinians were killed or injured on Tuesday by a Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee campin the northern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, reported the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the Ministry said that hundreds of victims, including the dead and injured, arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. after Israeli attacks on homes in Jabalia.

On the other hand, Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad Bozum said in a press conference that There are 400 dead and injured from the fall of six bombs “American-made” bombs dropped by Israeli planes on residential areas of Jabalia.

This information could not be independently verified. due to the restrictions that both parties in the conflict – Hamas and Israel – impose on journalists to work in Gaza.

However, Hospital sources indicated to EFE that 145 deaths have been reported.

Today marks the twenty-fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on October 7. leaving 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and 240 kidnapped who were taken to Gaza.

Since that date, Israel bombs the Stripe daily, and last Friday it expanded its ground operations in the area, which has left more than 8,500 dead and more than 21,500 injured.

Presidents call ambassadors to Israel for consultations

President Gustavo Petroannounced through a publication in Colombian ambassador to Israel, Margarita Eliana Manjarrez Herrera. The president made reference to the violent actions committed by the Israeli State in the Gaza Strip, which included a bombing of a refugee camp.

For its part, Gabriel Boric indicated that due to the “unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, the “The Government of Chile has decided to call the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, to Santiago for consultations.”

