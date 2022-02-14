Brent crude futures were at $95.56 a barrel by 02:35 GMT, an increase of $1.12, after earlier hitting $96.16, the highest level since October 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.28, or 1.4 percent, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session high of $94.94, the highest since September 2014.

Statements from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have shaken global financial markets.

The United States said yesterday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and could create a sudden pretext for an attack.

“If there is a movement of forces, Brent crude will easily rise above $100 a barrel,” Edward Moya, market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

“Oil prices will remain highly volatile and vulnerable to increasing developments regarding the situation in Ukraine,” he added.

The state of tension comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries “OPEC” and its allies, a group known as “OPEC +”, are facing difficulties to increase production despite pledges issued monthly to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day until next March.