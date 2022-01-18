Humberto Tan does not withdraw his complaint against Albert Verlinde about his comments towards Tan in the Shownieuws program. When asked, he informs the ANP. Tan filed a complaint against Verlinde on Monday for ‘defamatory’ statements about possible undesirable behavior that, according to Verlinde, would have exhibited towards female guests. “It is now up to the Public Prosecution Service,” Tan reports. He also does not want to comment on the explanation that Verlinde gave in Monday evening’s broadcast.

