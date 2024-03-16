Humberto Espinosa Magañabest known for his character of “The Ecoloco“, the villain of the well-known program “Bubble Odyssey” of the television mexican, has died.

This was announced by his family on the night of this Friday, March 15, reports the Radio Formula media.

At this time the cause of the death of the actor.

About Humberto Espinosa Magaña

Humberto reached fame during the 1980sand to this day he is remembered for his character's motto and song in Bubble Odyssey: “Dirt, Garbage and Smog!”, since he was a character who was against the environment and all actions in its favor, but was counteracted by the other characters.

At least two generations remember it very well, the children who watched the program, and their moms and dads.

The Mexican television phenomenon of the '80s, “Odisea Burbujas” left its mark on the collective memory of several generations, highlights Radio Formula.

It had its origin on the radio, where it became one of the public's favorites, which is why the program was brought to television in 1979.

In this famous program, “El Ecoloco” sought to contaminate and hinder the positive tasks of Professor Memelosky's team: the Green Legs toad, Cuddly Mouse, the Mafafa Musguito lizard, and the Zig-Zag Pistachon bee, characters who became endearing, famous .

Despite its great success, in 1984 it was decided to put an end to this project. It was mainly because the heavy workload affected the personal lives of those participating in the program.

In later years, the episodes were rebroadcast, attracting more fans of all generations, highlights Radio Formula.

In 2018 it was announced that “Odisea Burbujas” would return to Mexican television through an updated version under the name “Planeta Burbujas”, broadcast on Canal Once.