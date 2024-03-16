St. Petersburg is a city with character. He makes you fall in love with himself and doesn’t let go. Reflected by the strict lines of the facades in the cool blue of the Neva. Breaks through the noble museum atmosphere with the shrill vocals of street musicians. Stunning integration of historical and modern buildings. The northern capital will steal your heart. But not at once. It’s not so easy to become one of the people in a city that breathes history and is saturated with secrets. You need to look with all your eyes, look for meaning, passing through the noise of the times. Crowded Nevsky or discreet Liteiny, the embankment of the Fontanka River encased in granite, cozy Pushkinskaya… Those who are ready to discover new facets of the beautiful city again and again can collect the intricate fabric of the Northern capital into a single image and become its integral part. Lenta.ru followed this call.

“New tourist geography”

For those who travel to St. Petersburg as a guest, the “New Tourist Geography” project was created and is successfully operating. It was launched by the Committee for Tourism Development of St. Petersburg with the aim of developing the tourism industry, which is of strategic importance for the city.

Website project — not just a guide to attractive tourist locations. This is a platform for the formation of a modern urban environment and the harmonious integration of new places into the existing classic tourist map of the city. This approach implies the correct updating of the guest environment of St. Petersburg, as well as the systematization and expansion of objects attractive to tourists. Largely thanks to this project, in 2023 St. Petersburg became a leader in the development of tourism and the hospitality industry – the city was visited by more than 9 million people.

St. Petersburg leaves an unforgettable impression. This city knows how to surprise. Behind the external facades, layer by layer, his true face is revealed. Hermitage – Palace Square – Nevsky Prospekt – colonnade of St. Isaac's Cathedral – Savior on Spilled Blood – raising bridges – Fountains of Peterhof. And then there are cozy cafes, the famous puffy shop, “Chizhik-Pyzhik” hidden from view, the cats of the Hermitage… How to navigate among this diversity? “New Tourist Geography” helps to build a convenient route taking into account the request of a specific user. These are not only traditional tourist routes. This is also a modern, dynamic St. Petersburg.

The project makes it possible to create new tourist offers, talks about new points of attraction for tourists in the city, and involves different areas of the city in the tourism economy, notes Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development of St. Petersburg Sergei Korneev

According to Sergei Korneev, when a tourist opens the New Tourist Geography website, he receives a personal designer that allows him to build an individual trip program in accordance with his interests and hobbies.

The interests of tourists are individualized, and we must respond to this challenge. A person is interested in technology – then he should go to the Russian Railway Museum, if he is interested in landscape design – routes through gardens and parks, urban planning and architecture – these are the facades of the Petrograd Side and Vasilyevsky Island Sergey KorneevChairman of the Committee for Tourism Development of St. Petersburg

The platform allows you to create a program, focusing on your interests or choosing a new experience. “This could be not only the Hermitage, but also its museum depository on Staraya Derevnya, which is not yet so well known to tourists. Amazing museum of the Stieglitz Academy that looks like a precious box and new art objects. “Island of Forts” in Kronstadt and public spaces – New Holland, “Sevkabel Port”, Nikolsky Rows, Lenpoligrafmash, Alexandria Park and the Farmers' Palace in Peterhof. These objects are not visible behind the top attractions. The new tourist geography is designed to tell about these new points of attraction in St. Petersburg,” says Sergei Korneev.

It is important that people return to St. Petersburg again and again not only for museums and attractions. The city gives you a breath of fresh air, fills you with inspiration, and gives you a unique atmosphere. Anyone who is ready for new discoveries can find the formula for their own St. Petersburg.

Visiting the trains

The museum space, stunning the imagination, is the Museum of Russian Railways, opened for the 180th anniversary of the Russian Railways. The largest museum in Russia, located on the territory of the old locomotive depot of the Baltic Station, uses advanced technologies, including more than 30 interactive and multimedia installations. Using VR technologies, visitors can watch a hologram of the work process of the Minister of Railways, Prince Mikhail Ivanovich Khilkov, view documents on his desk, travel in the imperial carriage and animate plaster figures that will tell their stories. And an acoustic installation with beeps, sounds of train stations and stops creates an atmosphere of romantic travel.

In the open area and in two buildings, more than 100 pieces of rolling stock are displayed – steam locomotives, an imperial carriage and freight cars, military equipment – everything can be viewed inside and out. The museum has a special Children's Center, where young visitors will learn about the structure of a steam locomotive, railway professions, and even try themselves as a driver on a special simulator.

Library Lane, building 4, building 1. Nearest metro station: “Baltiyskaya”

Dream food mall

A visit to the Russian Railway Museum will perfectly complement a visit to the largest food mall in Russia, VOKZAL 1853, which is located in the Warsaw Station building. The year of construction of the latter is included in the name of the food mall. In 2023, the project received the Golden Trezzini Award as the best completed reconstruction project, where it was possible to preserve the style and atmosphere of the 19th century train stations in the functional modern space of the gastronomic cluster. Cast iron columns and structure trusses, a glass light dome, retro lanterns and elevators with a clock, vintage interiors create the feeling that boarding of the Nord Express, about which Vladimir Nabokov wrote, is about to begin.

However, VOKZAL 1853 is not only a new gastronomic space, amazing with the abundance and variety of food corners and restaurants representing almost the entire world cuisine. On its territory there is a special area where concerts and film screenings, themed events and lectures, master classes and quizzes are held, there is a full-fledged cinema and a supermarket. You can come here with children – in two Legenda Kids children's lounges, young visitors will certainly find something to their liking.

From March 11 to 17, a wide program with Maslenitsa festivities is planned in the VOKZAL 1853 space.

Obvodny Canal Embankment, 118. Nearest metro stations: “Baltiyskaya” and “Frunzenskaya”

When the city meets the sea

On the shore of the Gulf of Finland there is a unique place for St. Petersburg, Sevkabel Port. The public space was converted from the buildings of one of the oldest cable factories in Russia. The former factory workshops now host exhibitions, concerts and festivals, and on the embankment there are cafes, restaurants and bars – from street food vans to signature cuisine. There is also an open-air skating rink here, which awaits lovers of active recreation.

Overlooking the Gulf of Finland and next to Sevkabel Port, the Brusnitsyn cultural quarter is located. It bears the name of the former owner of a tannery located in a complex of buildings in the renovated complex. This place has become a point of attraction for people with a wide variety of interests and hobbies. At the Museum of Collections you can see exhibitions of works of art from private collections.

The small cozy hall of the Rassvet Theater hosts performances by the troupe, as well as interesting productions of other theater projects in the city. In the multimedia immersive space LUMION, you can immerse yourself in the wonderful world of living paintings by Van Gogh and Klimt, Roerich and Aivazovsky, and find inner harmony with classical music and light installations in the multimedia project “Color Therapy 2.0”. For lovers of design and antique furniture, a whole Architectural cluster with shops, workshops, and co-working spaces has been allocated.

Vasilievsky Island, Kozhevennaya line, 40. Nearest metro stations: “Vasileostrovskaya” and “Primorskaya”

A gem of contemporary art

A unique place is not for everyone – the first and largest private Museum of Contemporary Art in Russia, Erarta. An impressive permanent exhibition of about 3,000 items, as well as regular temporary exhibitions, will expand the horizons of the perception of art.

For example, the unique U-Space installation, where a given emotional theme is transformed into personal experiences, will make you live a different life in 10 minutes. And the restobar will help you bring your inner world into a state of harmony with the help of gastronomic delights.

Vasilyevsky Island, 29th line, 2. Nearest metro stations: “Vasileostrovskaya” and “Primorskaya”

The art of cinema

Film lovers should pay attention to the LENDOK open film studio project. One of the oldest and largest documentary film studios, LENDOK, located between the famous Semimostiy and the Mariinsky Theater, has now been transformed into a unique space. Here they not only make documentary films, but also conduct educational and educational activities, teaching film professions to children and adults and holding screenings of original feature films and documentaries, performances and concerts.

Kryukov Canal Embankment, 12. Nearest metro stations: “Sadovaya”, “Spasskaya”, “Sennaya”

Immersive format

The project “Missing in Newsreels” by the Lenfilm film studio has an immersive format that is so popular today, which allows you to completely immerse yourself in the atmosphere of past years and learn how they lived and made films during the difficult years of the Great Patriotic War for the country. In the largest pavilion of Lenfilm, an exhibition of figures of heroes and life-size models of buildings and equipment was created.

The route brings together 15 different episodes based on real stories of film studio employees, war correspondents and ordinary soldiers who walked a difficult path from Leningrad to Berlin. An exciting historical quest awaits children, which will allow them to plunge into the atmosphere of that time.

Kamennoostrovsky prospect, house 10v. Pavilion No. 5. Nearest metro station: Gorkovskaya

Landed flying saucer

The futuristic building of the Gazprom Arena is familiar to all St. Petersburg residents – this is where football matches are held, including with the participation of the Zenit team, for which the whole city is rooting, and concerts of popular performers. The appearance of the complex makes a mesmerizing impression – hovering under the lights of the illumination in the foggy St. Petersburg twilight, it resembles an alien spaceship preparing for takeoff.

Nearest metro station: Zenit