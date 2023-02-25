Let’s see this video of about thirty minutes showing theentire demo Of humanitya conceptually amazing puzzle game, which was talked about again after the State of Play on February 23, 2023.

To specify that the demo is that pcversion announced last but definitely welcome, alongside those PS4 and PS5.

The video shows the ten levels of which the demo is composed. The player plays the role of a dog of light who has to guide mankind by barking. Human beings are like Lemmings and keep walking until they find an obstacle or a precipice, unaware of the dangers that surround them.

Our task is to direct them towards the light by giving them commands, which must literally be placed on the map boxes. So you can tell it to turn, to back away, to jump, or you can change some attributes such as that of lightness. The missions are generally in real time, but there are also some where you have to give all your orders in advance and where you can’t intervene during the action.

If you are interested try itgo to download the demo from the game’s Steam page.