Activists and lawyers sued the government of President Joe Biden in federal court on Thursday, alleging that It has not presented records on how applications for temporary immigration relief for immigrants for humanitarian reasons are processed.

The lawsuit before the Federal District Court of Massachusetts was initiated in Boston by the Florence Migrant and Refugee Rights Project (Firrp) and the Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) group.

The complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicates that those organizations, under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), requested the documentation more than a year ago.

The documentation requested by the groups refers to the handling of the so-called “Humanitarian parole”, an authorization to enter the country “for humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

Firrp has expressed concern that CBP “does not adjudicate applications on time and often does not complete the processing of those applications,” a statement from the organizations said.

“The authorization to enter for humanitarian reasons saves the lives of many migrants,” said Miriam Albert, a lawyer for LCR. “But there are many significant questions about how CBP makes order decisions.”

The plaintiffs allege that in recent years the immigration legal framework has resulted in a gradual erosion of asylum rightsstarting with the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and Title 42.

The MPP was a policy initiated by the government of now former President Donald Trump by which migrants seeking asylum had to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their cases.

That measure ended in August 2022. Many migrants continue to be subject to the application of the Title 42 health regulation, which authorizes immediate expulsion at the border for public health reasons.

“This erosion has left immigrants with limited avenues for relief,” according to the statement. “With the recently proposed restrictions on access to asylum, authorization to enter for humanitarian reasons will continue to be an important safety valve for people in emergency situations.”

EFE