Club América is the current Mexican soccer champion after winning the Apertura 2023 tournament and they are already thinking about what's next, which is why they want to shore up their positions for the Clausura 2024 tournament and one of which they need to reinforce at any cost is the left back position.
Everything indicates that Ave has once again failed in its attempt to sign Omar Campos and they have turned to the bidding for the Mexican from Genk from Belgium, Gerardo Arteagafor whom they had already offered a while ago, as he is another of the best Mexicans in his position and who is also wanted by other Mexican soccer clubs.
Despite the fact that the player has been active in the Old Continent, rumors claim that the footballer would be willing to listen to offers and return to Mexico, which is why he is now one of the main objectives of the capital team to reinforce one of the lanes of André Jardine.
It is estimated that the negotiations will not be simple, since at the time the Belgian team paid a good amount of money for the player who is currently 25 years old and who has a contract until the summer of 2025.
At the time they paid 3.5 million euros and currently its market value according to the portal Transfermarkt It is 6 million eurosso the azulcrema team with its second offer, the exact amount of which is unknown, will try to seduce the Belgian board.
According to the journalist, Fernando Esquivelthe Coapa team will insist on the signing of the player since he meets the conditions that the team is looking for to renew the position with a lot of depth, which fulfills its defensive duties, so it will be a matter of time to find out how the situation develops .
