A jacket made from “human flesh” can be had for as little as $720 (£1,000) – and fashionistas are fawning over the bloody bespoke garments.

Scary coats can be ordered online via eBay account The Flesh Crafter and take about three weeks to make, according to Jam Press.

The seller – who didn’t reveal his real name – says his coats are only made to resemble human flesh and aren’t actually made from real stuff.

“Human Skin Jacket – Made to Order,” states the product description. “That’s how it works. You send me a jacket that you know fits and feels good on you. I then cover it with replica human skin and give it to you or ship it to you.”

The mystery items are reminiscent of the disgusting fur coats created by serial killer Buffalo Bill in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 thriller “The Silence of the Lambs”.

One netizen praised the items as “bloody and sickly,” while another fawned, “A true work of art that I will cherish for years to come. Similar to life and death at the same time.”

In addition to meat jackets, the craftsman also sells death masks and a human nipple necklace. But creepy coats aren’t the only weird fur-related items that have made the news lately.

Last October, a pair of pants made to resemble human skin went on display at a museum in Iceland. In that country, during the 17th century, it was considered good luck to cut the flesh from the legs of a deceased person and attach it to the trousers.

Meanwhile, Nazis at the Buchenwald Concentration Camp in Germany are believed to have made a lampshade out of the skin of Holocaust victims.