The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro may be planning to sabotage the October presidential elections next, by suggesting that the Armed Forces carry out a parallel vote count.

(Also read: Devastation in indigenous reserves due to mining grows 205% with Bolsonaro)

HRW’s statement came after the criticism that the Brazilian president has been making since last year to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for defending the electronic vote voting systemwhich has been used in the country since 1996.

Just two days ago, during an event organized by sympathizers in Parliament, the far-right leader once again questioned said system, which he considers “fraudulent”and suggested that the Armed Forces should create a parallel counting system, because, he said, “we also have an Armed Forces computer to count votes.”

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

“President Bolsonaro continues his reckless and dangerous disinformation campaign against the Brazilian electoral system, repeating unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and attacking the independent electoral and judicial authorities,” he assured María Laura Canineu, director in Brazil of HRWcited in a statement.

​

“By casting unfounded doubt on the electoral system and proposing an alternative counting system under his control, President Bolsonaro appears to be laying the groundwork to defy the will of the (Brazilian) people if he is not re-elected or even try to cancel the vote“, he added

(You may be interested in: Brazil: the key moments in the case against former president Lula da Silva)

Bolsonaro versus Lula

Bolsonaro, retired Army captain and who openly recalls every chance he gets that he is the “supreme chief” of the Armed Forces, aspires to be re-elected in the October electionsbut the electoral polls indicate as big favorite to ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula, who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010, has an intention to vote close to 45 percent, while that of the far-right leader barely reaches 30 percent.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends a meeting with groups of homeless people and recyclers, on the eve of Christmas in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

According to HRW, in a democracy the votes must be counted by independent civil authorities and not by the Armed Forces, because “it is not their mission, nor their competence”, for which he asked the international community to send a “strong” message to Bolsonaro, that any attempt to disrupting the democratic system “is unacceptable”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*WITH EFE INFORMATION

More world news

– Biden and López Obrador discussed the migration crisis at the border

– Zelenski was close to being captured by the Russians at the beginning of the war

– Venezuela, three years after the ‘operation’ that could not overthrow Maduro