Stop the break

With the coming weekend, the F1 ‘holiday’ period will end, ready to return to the track after a summer break that lasted almost a month and began on the Monday after the Belgian GP. Circus will restart the engines in a neighboring nation like the Netherlandsin the land of the reigning champion and world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Points zone target

The appointment on the tortuous circuit of Zandvoort it gets closer for everyone, even for a team like the Haaschasing 6th place in the Constructors’ standings, currently occupied by RB and only seven points away. To catch up or even overtake the Faenza-based team, Haas will obviously need to finish in the top 10, a goal that the American team has failed to achieve in two races with both drivers.

The Hülkenberg Experience

Having returned to F1 in 2021 after a long absence that had lasted since 1985, Zandvoort is actually a very well-known circuit from Nico Hulkenbergwho has taken part in numerous races in various minor categories. An experience accumulated over the years that could help the German to return to the top ten: “I have competed in many races in Zandvoort during my junior career. – he commented – Formula BMW, A1 Grand Prix, F3, I have some good memories actually. It’s a very familiar place since I was little, also because where I come from is very close to the Dutch border, so it’s a great feeling and a special race for me. It’s a great place with a great atmosphere, the orange army is out in force and it’s going to be a great party. It’s a short track that’s very old school, narrow and short.. It’s quite difficult to overtake and it’s quite small for the big modern Formula 1 cars, but it’s still fun and challenging to travel“.

The ‘Orange’ atmosphere

The track descriptions provided by Hülkenberg, in his final year at Haas, match those of his teammate Kevin Magnussenalso charged up to face the second half of the season and to fight also to secure a place in F1 for the next championship: “The Dutch Grand Prix has an incredible atmosphere with the orange army, which represents about 99% of the fans present. – he added, referring to Verstappen’s fans – It’s a very nice track for Formula 1 because it’s very old school, and it hasn’t changed much since the 70s. I like racing at Zandvoort because it’s a track for pilotswhen you push there you are really pushing to the limit. I will be rested and ready to give my best for the second half of the season”.