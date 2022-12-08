The choice of Haas to replace Mick Schumacher with the compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for 2023 he still isn’t entirely convincing in the paddock. Immediately after the US team became official, many commentators, former drivers and team principals did not in fact welcome the separation of the 23-year-old German from Günther Steiner (moreover accused of having been too critical of his driver during the current season), so like the confirmation of Hülkenberg, returning full-time after three years as third guide. The reasons for this general skepticism are several, and one of them has been underlined by Mark Webberformer teammate of Sebastian Vettel in Red Bull’s most successful period.

The Australian, interviewed by Channel 4particularly disliked Haas’s lack of attention to youngsters, which is nonetheless indicative of the apparent lack of talent ready to make the leap into Formula 1: “To be honest, i’m a little surprised – Oscar Piastri’s current manager explained on the choice of Haas, which will be able to count on a line-up among the most expert on the track – I thought it was a bit of a negative reflection of the talent pool what’s under Formula 1 right now. I think that there aren’t enough kids who you can count on to step up and replace Mick. We know that Steiner does not want newcomers, and has chosen a veteran. Hulkenberg – he jokingly added – He can’t possibly crash that car, next year will be perfect. I know she is losing weight right now as we speak. He’s on the treadmill getting rid of the fat, so I wish him the best of luck.”.

Returning to Schumacher, Webber nonetheless expressed positive opinions on the possible role that the German could occupy in the future, once again in F1 but as third driver of Mercedes: “I think it may be a nice move – has explained – his father was in that team in 2010, when Mercedes were starting to get back on track before Lewis Hamilton began to dominate, so I think it will be a good story. There would be a strong link with Germany, as well as the possibility of being close to a top team and being able to be ready if there is a need to replace Hamilton or Russell.”