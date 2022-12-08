From this Thursday afternoon until January 6, the Episcopal Palace in Plaza Cardenal Belluga hosts the Murcia municipal nativity scene, the work of artisan Juan Manuel Griñán.

The inauguration was attended by the Bishop of the Diocese, José Manuel Lorca Planes, and the Mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, as well as other members of the Corporation. During it there was a performance by the children’s choir of the Orfeón Murciano Fernández Caballero.

The nativity scene can be visited on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.