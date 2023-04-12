For the third consecutive year, the departments of the tolima Grande, will join efforts to promote the return to the south which will run from April 13 to the 16 of the same month, on the roads of Tolima and Huila.

“After many articulation tables and joint work, we have defined the roadmap with the Government of Tolima, to advance the Vuelta al Sur; a contest that is undoubtedly the main cycling competition we have in southern Colombia.” announced Mauro Saúl Sánchez Zambrano, director of INDERHUILA.

This year the cycling tour of the south of the country will be run in 4 stages; starting on April 13 with the first journey between Ibagué and Neiva on 212 KM for men; and Saldana – Neiva, about 120KM, for the ladies.

Arriving in Neiva around noon in Neiva, entering under the El Tizón Bridge, take Avenida 26 to the USCO Interchange; turn right onto 2nd race, until you reach 21st street, where you then turn right onto 4th race until you reach the finish line in front of the Huila Governorate.

Second time

In Huilense territory, the following three fractions of the Vuelta al Sur will be run; On Friday, April 14, the second section for men will start from Neiva and pass throughr Rivera, Riverita, Campoalegre, Hobo, Tesalia and will end in Tres Esquinas, a populated center of the municipality of Gigante, about 166KM. For its part, the women’s route will start in Neiva and will reach 3 Esquinas, about 102KM.

The third fraction of 127KM in the men’s category will take place on Saturday, April 15, between the Municipality of Waiter and Las Termales del Municipality of Rivera, a place where the ladies will also arrive, after leaving the Municipality of Gigante and pedaling a distance of 78.6KM.

The last stage for both categories will run through the main streets of Neiva; with starting point in race 4 in front of the Government of Huila; until 4th street turning left until you reach race 7 where you turn left and continue south-north, until La Toma avenue through the west-east road with a left turn onto north race 4 -South, until you reach the start and finish site again, in front of the Huila Governor’s Office.

“This year the governor of Huila, Engineer Luis Enrique Dussán López, once again promoted the magical coffee route and the Vuelta al Sur will pass through the coffee center of Huila. Without a doubt, it is a good reason to come to Huila, discover all its tourist charms and enjoy a department that grows daily” emphasized the director of INDERHUILA, Mauro Saúl Sánchez Zambrano.

