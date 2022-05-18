The failure of Cruz Azul in Liga MX would result in the imminent departure of Juan Reynoso. For weeks, it was reported that the directive commanded by Jaime Ordiales had warned the Peruvian that in case the team did not become champion, he would be dismissed, something that rather looks like a reckoning, because it is no secret to anyone Terrible relationship between the strategist and the sports manager.
This possibility is so serious and looks almost like a procedure that Jaime Ordiales himself is already looking for a replacement for the Peruvian and although there is more than one option, the one that the manager likes the most is Hugo Sánchez, with whom he has a special closeness.
The Record Sniper informs that the club is already working on the proposal that will be made formally to Hugo Sánchez, to find out whether or not he is interested in taking over La Maquina, especially now that he is involved in other projects in the media. Communication. However, to take this step, at La Noria they first have to finalize the dismissal of Reynoso, since he is not going to resign and the compensatory clause for dismissal is one and a half million dollars.
