Two people have died and three have been seriously injured this Wednesday after overturning a bus that was transporting 15 passengers, in addition to the driver, from the Sevillian town of Pedrera to work in the field in Antequera (Málaga). The two fatalities are of Romanian nationality and were on their way to Antequera to collect the garlic. At the moment the causes of the accident are unknown and the bus driver has given a negative breath test after the event, reports the Civil Guard.

The three injured with a serious prognosis have been evacuated to the Osuna hospital, while the 13 of a minor nature, to the health centers of Pedrera and Estepa, report the Andalusian emergency services. The mayor of Pedrera (5,000 inhabitants), Antonio Nogales, went to the scene of the accident 20 minutes after it overturned: “It is a complicated curve, although it has visibility and when the event occurred it was dawn. The injured were still under the bus and their cries were painful. The vehicle was overturned across the width of the road”, he explained. The City Council is studying “some type of aid mechanism” for the workers and their families affected by the incident.

The emergency services received a notice around 6:50 a.m. warning of the overturning of a bus carrying workers at the Pedrera exit in the direction of La Roda de Andalucía, on the A-8327. The accident occurred after the bus picked up temporary workers at different meeting points during an hour and a half journey. Health services, Local Police, Civil Guard and firefighters from the Estepa and Osuna parks have been transferred to the area. The road is closed in both directions while emergency operations work.

The general secretary of the UGT, José Álvarez, defined the traffic accident as “the tip of the iceberg” of the “very serious occupational health” problem. In Andalusia alone, 39 workers have died so far in 2022 in Andalusia. The union leader has advanced that the UGT will study if the bus had optimal safety conditions and if the workers were going to be hired this Wednesday. “Sometimes those who have a contract in the field do not reach 50%, I am not talking about anything new,” he said, reports Efe.

The Diputación de Sevilla has begun the extraordinary plenary session this Wednesday with a minute of silence in memory of the two deceased seasonal workers. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has lamented the event and has sent his condolences to the relatives of the deceased from his Twitter account, as well as the wish for a speedy recovery to the injured. Together with Sánchez, the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, the leader of the Socialists, Juan Espadas, and the leader of Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, have also expressed their condolences.