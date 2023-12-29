Long live love! Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García have become one of the most stable couples in local entertainment, as they are constantly flooding social networks with romantic publications, something that has not been missing just a few days before the end of the year. The former beauty queen and the former reality boy They announced the important decision they reached together, which all their followers have celebrated. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What will happen to Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García?

Hugo Garcia and Alessia Rovegno They began their romance 2 years ago, exactly in December 2021, becoming one of the public's favorite couples. Precisely, because of this closeness with her followers, the former miss Peru and the former warrior published on their official account instagram who have decided to move in together.

In a video uploaded to social networks, you can see Hugo and Alessia decorating their new home, placing tables, armchairs, paintings, books and even magazine covers in which they appeared.

“When you least expect it, a new stage arrives in your life and you are building a home with your favorite person”, reads the text that Hugo García attached to the clip. “I knew it was you,” he added.

Quickly, they were congratulated by many of their followers and friends, such as Facundo González, Patricio Parodi and Korina Rivadeneira, who wished them the best of luck in this new stage in their relationship. “Congratulations, guys”, “I adore you, congratulations”, “Congratulations, friends, you are loved”is displayed in the comments.

How old are Alessia Rovegno and her partner, Hugo García?

Alessia Rovegno was born on January 20, 1998, making her currently 25 years old. For his part, Hugo García came into this world on March 30, 1993, so he is 30 years old and is 5 years older than his lover.