National Confederation of Municipalities criticized the government's Provisional Measure that revokes benefits for cities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants

The CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) said this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) that it will pressure the Union to review the revocation of the reduction in the social security rate from 20% to 8% on civil servants' salaries for municipalities with up to 156,216 inhabitants . The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also published this Friday the provisional measure that cancels the benefit granted along with the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy – which was also changed.

According to the CNM, the reduction in the rate would benefit 5,300 cities and would represent savings of R$11 billion per year for these entities. In the group's understanding, the special treatment will be valid for 3 months, as the MP takes effect from April 2024.

“Every effort will be made so that the Union actually presents a solution. For the CNM, the suspension, on the last working day of the year, of a topic widely debated and validated by the National Congress is also questionable, negatively surprising local managers”, writes the entity. Here's the complete (PDF – 141 kB).

Despite the understanding of the CNM, which states that it needs “more in-depth”the MP immediately revokes the law that granted the benefit to the municipalities.

In the short term, the effects will only be felt from January 2024, the year in which elections will be held in the cities. The decision has the potential to harm everyone who will run for re-election.

Only this resignation would impact the Union's accounts in R$9 billion per year. The measure taken by Lula contradicts a statement made on September 27, when he said that mayors should take advantage of their mandate to obtain federal resources.

On the occasion, the PT member also stated thatthat the relationship between your government and mayors is “best that has ever existed in the history of the country”. The measure could hinder the president and PT's plans to elect more mayors in 2024.

“President Lula's decision reinforces the financial crisis, which is also caused by the federal programs that are created and by the responsibilities that the government passes on to the municipalities. The crisis is structural. It’s not from the city hall, it’s from the Brazilian citizen, who suffers from all the disarray in recent times due to the governments’ mistaken policies”said the president of the CNM, Paulo Ziulkoski.