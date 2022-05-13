Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén, former national treasurer of Venezuela and known as “Hugo Chávez’s nurse”, who, according to information from the Spanish media, was delivered today to the US by Spain, He has an appointment this Friday before a judge in West Palm Beach, 100 kilometers north of Miami, according to court documents.

(Also read: Venezuela: what the opposition discussed in a ‘secret debate’ in Panama)

This is the only official information that would confirm her imminent arrival in the United States, which claimed her from Spain to answer for the crimes of “bribery and money laundering”, of which her husband, Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa, is also accused.

The two were declared fugitives from US justice in April 2021, along with businessman Raúl Gorrín Belisario.

Last November, the Spanish National Court authorized the extradition to the US of Diaz Guillén.

(Also read: The ‘Pollo’ Carvajal offers himself to Colombia to deal with state secrets)

The marriage, resident in Madrid (Spain), was charged in December 2020 for their alleged participation in a “money laundering and currency exchange plot” worth “billions of dollars,” according to the US Department of Justice.

The accusation was presented by the District Attorney for the Southern District of Florida for the charge of “conspiracy to commit money laundering” and two others for “money laundering”.

Raúl Gorrín, president of the Venezuelan television channel Globovisión. Photo: The National, Caracas, GDA

The prosecution alleges that Raúl Gorrín Belisario, 52, owner and president of the Venezuelan channel Globovisión, paid millions of dollars in bribes to two former Venezuelan national treasurers, Alejandro Andrade Cedeño and Claudia Díaz Guillén.

He also paid Velasquez, for her benefit, “to corruptly secure the rights to conduct foreign exchange transactions for the Venezuelan government at favorable rates.”

Gorrin, the indictment notes, “electronically transferred money for the benefit of Andrade and Diaz, including money for private jets, yachts, houses, champion horses, high-end watches and a fashion line.”

The Venezuelan media businessman was formally charged in August 2018 as an accomplice of “conspiracy to launder money” and “money laundering”.

(Also read: The dollar dethrones the Bolivar in Venezuela)

For his part, Andrade Cedeño, also a Venezuelan citizen, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2018 for his “participation in the conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

As part of the plea agreement, Andrade admitted that he received more than $1 billion in bribes from Gorrín and others involved “in exchange for using his position as Venezuelan national treasurer to select them to carry out foreign exchange transactions at favorable rates for the country”

EFE

more news

‘It does not seem that there is a genuine desire for justice in the Maduro government’

Diosdado Cabello asks that Gustavo Petro not be ‘assassinated’