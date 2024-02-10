NAfter a mysterious shipwreck, a huge oil slick has formed off the coast of the Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago. The oil extends for at least 15 kilometers off the island of Tobago, authorities said on Saturday. Among other things, a coral reef and several of the island's beaches, which are very popular with tourists, are affected. According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than a thousand volunteers were deployed to clear the beaches of oil.

The oil appears to have come from a ship that capsized off the southern coast of Tobago on Wednesday and was carried towards the beach by the waves. The accident appears mysterious: When the ship was spotted on Wednesday, it was sailing under an unidentifiable flag and did not emit any distress signals. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the crew has not been found.



A photo of the capsized ship

:



Image: AFP



Trinidad and Tobago is very popular among foreign tourists because of its picturesque beaches. Tourism is one of the country's main sources of income. Especially these days the carnival celebrations attract many tourists.