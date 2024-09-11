After weeks of teases, Huawei has officially unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world’s first foldable smartphone with a double hinge and three screens. The revolutionary new device, both in terms of design and technology, is also among the most expensive products on the market. In China, the starting price for the model with 256GB of internal storage is 19,999 yuan (about 2,600 euros), a figure that is about 300 euros more than the cost of a latest-generation MacBook Pro. All Mate XT models come with 16GB of RAM, with additional storage options that include a 512GB model for 21,999 yuan (almost 3,000 euros) and a 1TB version for 23,999 yuan (about 3,200 euros). Before official prices were even announced, Chinese retailer Vmall recorded a whopping 3.7 million pre-orders, confirming the high interest in the new smartphone.

The Mate XT stands out for its innovative reverse dual hinge design, which allows the screen to fold in a “Z” shape. This allows the device to be used in different modes, offering great versatility. The OLED screen measures 6.4 inches when fully closed, like a traditional single-screen device. When fully opened, the screen expands to 10.2 inches (with a resolution of 2,232 x 3,184 pixels), while it can also be used in an intermediate configuration of 7.9 inches.

The device is powered by a 5,600mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging, as well as 50W wireless charging. On the back, the Mate XT features a triple-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12-megapixel periscope camera. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera is integrated into the left display when the device is fully opened. As for international availability, Huawei has not yet provided any official information, and it is unclear whether the Mate XT Ultimate Design will be available outside of China. However, given the pricing and innovative nature of the device, it is likely that Huawei will aim for a limited release at first, focusing on the domestic market.