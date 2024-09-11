New Kia EV3 is preparing to arrive on the Italian market. The new electric compact SUV from the Korean brand will be available in dealerships in the fall, with the brand having meanwhile anticipated the price list with the launch price of the new EV from the Asian car manufacturer. The new Kia EV3 will be available on the Italian market starting from a price of 35,950 euros, with some facilitated purchase formulas that will be valid until October 31, 2024.

Kia Eco Bonus

Even though government incentives have ended, Kia is making an ecobonus of 2,500 euros available to its customers by signing up for a Kia Choice financing plan even without a used car to scrap. In the event of an EV3 purchase through Kia Finance financing lasting at least 24 months, the (optional) Covéa Theft & Fire insurance, Base Pack* for 24 months is free.

Kia EV3 Engine and Range

The EV3 measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,560 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The new compact SUV features a state-of-the-art front-wheel drive electric powertrain, designed on the specific Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is powered by fourth-generation batteries. The EV3 Standard Range is offered exclusively with a 58.3 kWh battery, while the Long Range variant is offered with an 81.4 kWh battery. Both models use a 150 kW electric motor and 283 Nm of instant torque, which ensures a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The range is up to 605 km, and it is capable of fast charging – from 10 to 80% of the battery in just 29 minutes for the Standard Range version and 31 minutes for the Long Range version.